SCO Interbank Consortium discuss ways to include carbon pricing in investment decisions

A sub-group of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday discussed ways to ensuring that carbon pricing is included in investment decisions as part of efforts to reduce green gas emissions among the member nations.

India has been given the Presidency for the SCO (8-nation grouping) for 2022-23. The members of the grouping, founded in 2001 in Shanghai, are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting of the SCO Interbank Consortium (SCO IBC) here was presided over by India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL).

After the meeting, IIFCL Deputy Managing Director Pawan K Kumar said India is committed to take cooperation within SCO to new heights by playing a proactive, positive and constructive role in the organisation.

''In this meeting, we have successfully impressed upon the importance of cooperation in the field of exchange of experience and skills, as well as personal training of member banks of the SCO IBC,'' he said.

One of the aspects that bankers from member nations discussed was about the creation of a database for the activity of SCO IBC. A detailed and updated repository of SCO IBC initiatives and discussion will allow to further strengthen the core foundation of the forum, he added.

The meeting also discussed pressing issues like food security and climate change that have a lasting impact on developing countries in the Eurasian region, he said.

In view of the urgency to tackle the increasing carbon footprint and devise to meet sustainable development goals and targets under the Paris Agreement, he said approaches to implementing carbon price in investment decision practices were deliberated.

Representatives from China and Pakistan joined the meeting virtually while remaining members attended physically.

The main activities of the SCO IBC include organisation of financing of investment projects, cooperation with the leading economic structures operating in the SCO space the exchange of experience and cooperation in the field of personal training.

IIFCL was nominated by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance in 2017 to represent India at the SCO Interbank Consortium (SCO IBC) and since then it has been participating in the forum.

