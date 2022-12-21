Top Manhattan federal prosecutor to hold press conference on Bankman-Fried
Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will hold a press conference on Wednesday about FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was charged last week with fraud.
Bankman-Fried on Wednesday consented to be extradited from The Bahamas to the United States.
