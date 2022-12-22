European shares rise on energy, financials boost
European shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, propped up by financial and energy stocks, as investors cheered improving consumer sentiment in the United States after inflation expectations eased. The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% at 0809 GMT in holiday-thinned trading, taking cues from an upbeat session on Wall Street overnight.
European shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, propped up by financial and energy stocks, as investors cheered improving consumer sentiment in the United States after inflation expectations eased.
The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% at 0809 GMT in holiday-thinned trading, taking cues from an upbeat session on Wall Street overnight. Wall Street's main indexes logged their biggest daily gains so far this month on Wednesday, helped by a reading which showed U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labour market remained strong.
Among STOXX 600 sectors, energy stocks jumped 0.7% to spearhead gains, as they tracked oil prices higher.. Banks were up for a fifth straight session, rising 0.5%.
LondonMetric Property fell 2.4% as Citigroup cut the UK-based real estate investment trust's rating to "neutral" from "buy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- LondonMetric Property
- European
- Citigroup
ALSO READ
U.S., Britain launch energy partnership to boost supplies
U.S. to increase rotational military presence in Australia, invite Japan
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
U.S. House, Senate negotiators reach deal on defense policy bill
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill