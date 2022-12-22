Uttarakhand Health Secretary reviews Covid-19 situation, issues guidelines for all districts

Uttarakhand Health Secretary in charge Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar on Thursday reviewed the Covid-19 situation through a virtual medium. Chief Medical Officers of all 13 districts were also present during the virtual meeting.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation by Health Secretary it was informed that at present, an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients has been registered in many countries of the world such as Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China. The COVID-19 pandemic still remains a worldwide public health challenge. In the meeting, Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar said, "There is a continuous change in the form of Covid-19 virus and from time to time, new variants are reflected as a public health problem, therefore it is important to monitor the existing variants."

He said that all the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers, as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India in June 2022 for the Operational Guideline for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid-19, for early identification, isolation, testing, and management of suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19 Officers should ensure preparation for rescue and control related to Covid-19 variant in their respective districts. Along with this, it has also been appealed to the general public that there is no need to panic in any way and follow the guidelines given by the government from time to time.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and its related aspects in the county. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya, and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among the others who participated in the meeting.

