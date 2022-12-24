Left Menu

Bihar: Chimney of brick kiln explodes, seven laborers dead

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:51 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven laborers died and several more were injured after an explosion in the chimney of a brick kiln in Motihari, the police informed. The incident took place in Narirgir in the Ramgarhwa police station area.

Several police teams and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were present at the spot and the rescue operation was underway. ASP Raxaul informed that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

"Seven people died, and several others were injured after an explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir of Ramgarhwa police station area. The injured were admitted to a hospital. Rescue operation is underway. Police and an SDRF team are at the spot," ASP Raxaul said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

