Left Menu

Motihari brick kiln blast deaths: PM Modi, Bihar CM express condolence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a brick kiln blast in Bihar's Motihari and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of the kin of each deceased.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 10:24 IST
Motihari brick kiln blast deaths: PM Modi, Bihar CM express condolence
Visual of the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a brick kiln blast in Bihar's Motihari and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of the kin of each deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office said in tweet.

At least seven labourers died and several more were injured after the explosion in the brick kiln chimney in Motihari, ASP Raxaul said on Friday adding that the injured had been admitted to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Sad incident of brick-kiln chimney explosion in Ramgarhwa police station area of East Champaran district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi. As per the reports, more than ten people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022