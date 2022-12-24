Governor Mishra exhorts people to work together for holistic development of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday urged people to work together for the holistic development of the state and called for making it a big industrial hub. He also emphasized the need for efficient management of human resources and creation of better working conditions according to global requirements.

Addressing a programme organised by the Employers Association of Rajasthan, Mishra urged people to work together for the holistic development of Rajasthan.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done by giving equal importance to 'Shramev Jayate' and 'Satyamev Jayate', he said. Referring to the country's labour welfare laws, he said their purpose is to encourage those working in the industry or service sector so that they can do quality work and increase production. He also called upon the industries and the service sector to work towards discharging their social responsibilities.

Elaborating about various incentive schemes for the industrial sector, Industries minister Shakuntala Rawat said it is the effort of the state government to make Rajasthan the country's leading state in terms of industrial development and investment. She called for the development of small, large and medium industries by taking advantage of the exemptions and facilities given to the industries.

Mishra also honoured the representatives of organizations doing exemplary work in the field of industrial production, labour best relations, social responsibility besides giving away the 'Best Employers Award'.

