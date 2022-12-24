Left Menu

Governor Mishra exhorts people to work together for holistic development of Rajasthan

He also called upon the industries and the service sector to work towards discharging their social responsibilities.Elaborating about various incentive schemes for the industrial sector, Industries minister Shakuntala Rawat said it is the effort of the state government to make Rajasthan the countrys leading state in terms of industrial development and investment.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:42 IST
Governor Mishra exhorts people to work together for holistic development of Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday urged people to work together for the holistic development of the state and called for making it a big industrial hub. He also emphasized the need for efficient management of human resources and creation of better working conditions according to global requirements.

Addressing a programme organised by the Employers Association of Rajasthan, Mishra urged people to work together for the holistic development of Rajasthan.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done by giving equal importance to 'Shramev Jayate' and 'Satyamev Jayate', he said. Referring to the country's labour welfare laws, he said their purpose is to encourage those working in the industry or service sector so that they can do quality work and increase production. He also called upon the industries and the service sector to work towards discharging their social responsibilities.

Elaborating about various incentive schemes for the industrial sector, Industries minister Shakuntala Rawat said it is the effort of the state government to make Rajasthan the country's leading state in terms of industrial development and investment. She called for the development of small, large and medium industries by taking advantage of the exemptions and facilities given to the industries.

Mishra also honoured the representatives of organizations doing exemplary work in the field of industrial production, labour best relations, social responsibility besides giving away the 'Best Employers Award'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022