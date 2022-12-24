BRIEF-Musk Says "Message Is Actually Still Up" In Response To Report On Twitter Removing Suicide Prevention Feature - Tweet
Dec 24 (Reuters) -
* MUSK SAYS "MESSAGE IS ACTUALLY STILL UP" IN RESPONSE TO REPORT ON TWITTER REMOVING SUICIDE PREVENTION FEATURE - TWEET
* ELON MUSK SAYS "TWITTER DOESN'T PREVENT SUICIDE" - TWEET Source text link: https://bit.ly/3YQRKF5
