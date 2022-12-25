UP CM inaugurates dynamic facade lighting in Lok Bhavan

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:12 IST
Visuals from Lok Bhawan (Photo: Twitter/@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Dynamic Facade Lighting at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Earlier, in August this year, the Chief Minister had started dynamic facade lighting at Vidhan Bhavan. Since then this building has become the centre of attraction for people in Lucknow.

At Vidhan Bhavan's programme, Yogi had said that soon Lok Bhavan would also be equipped with facade lighting. Preparations for decorating Lok Bhavan with dynamic facade lighting are almost complete.

Apart from normal days, on special occasions like Women's Day, Farmer's Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, theme-based lighting will make the building more visible. In the year 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a 25 feet tall statue of Atal ji on the Lok Bhavan premises. Now on the occasion of Atal ji's birth anniversary, this building will be more magnificent with facade lighting. Yogi also paid tribute to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary here in Lucknow earlier in the day.

"Today is the birth anniversary of former PM the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, I salute him for his great sacrifices made for the nation," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. "On behalf of every citizen, I salute and respect him. Brothers and sisters, we all know that Atal Ji showed that an individual could engage in politics, whether in private or public life," Yogi added.

"Atal Ji showed through his example what duties a citizen has to perform for his nation," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

