Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:24 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Sunday in the fields of the circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and fuel ammonia, the Saudi energy ministry said on Twitter.
The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is visiting the kingdom.
