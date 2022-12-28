Left Menu

Assam Police foils cattle smuggling bid along India-Bangladesh border

Assam Police foiled a cross-border cattle smuggling bid and fired upon Bangladeshi nationals trying to infiltrate along the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district. However, no casualty was reported.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:46 IST
Assam Police foils cattle smuggling bid along India-Bangladesh border
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police foiled a cross-border cattle smuggling bid and fired upon Bangladeshi nationals trying to infiltrate along the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district. However, no casualty was reported. According to Assam Police, the police personnel resorted to firing on a group of Bangladeshi nationals who were planning to enter the Nilambazar area of Karimganj district for allegedly lifting cattle from the area.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karimganj said that there was no report of any casualty in the firing incident. Sarma said a series of cattle smuggling incidents were reported in the Nilambazar area last week and during the investigation, police found that Bangladeshi smugglers infiltrated into India.

DSP Sarma said, "Based on input, we carried out an ambush at Baliabasti area under Nilambazar police station. We intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals with two smuggled cattle. When we challenged them, they did not stop and started to run. In order to stop them, we had to resort to firing. We then cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation." During the search, DSP said police found two cattle and one big machete in the area.

"There was no casualty in the firing incident. The search operation is going on in the area," Gitartha Dev Sarma said. According to Karimganj district police, the area is just a kilometre away from the India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022