Delhi: Salary deduction fear in Air India colony

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 07:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Air India employees who have not been not handed over flats in Delhi's Vasant Vihar situated in the Air India colony are facing the fear of a salary cut. People who are currently living here in the Air India colony are under deep stress and accuse the management of not giving proper maintenance.

"We don't have water supply, no maintenance is the society we running shortage of security in the society. We are giving our own money for maintenance," Sukhjit Singh, a resident of the Air India colony told ANI. According to sources, the government has asked Tata to deduct the salaries of those who are still occupying flats in Air India Colony.

However, for residence vacant case is in the court and the matter is sub-judice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

