"your mother means our mother" : Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her condolence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that "your mother means our mother". Speaking at the inauguration of various Railway projects in West Bengal, which PM Modi was attending virtually, Banerjee said, "Respected PM, today is a sad day for you personally and it's a great loss of your personal life. I pray to God, may God give you strength and bless you so that you can love your mother with your action and activities. I convey my gratitude to you because you were supposed to come to West Bengal but because of the sad demise of your mother you couldn't come but have joined us virtually."

The Chief Minister also requested PM Modi to cut short the programme and to take rest as he had just come from the cremation of his mother. "I don't know how to give my condolences and messages to your family members and others because the mother is no substitute for any other. On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I thank you so much for giving us this opportunity. Your mother means our mother also. I remember my mother also. May god give you the strength to continue your work," she added.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. Prime Minister in Gandhinagar performed the last rites of his mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away this morning.

PM Modi rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and carried the bier on his shoulder like any other son, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. (ANI)

