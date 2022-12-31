Left Menu

CRPF chief SL Thaosen takes additional charge of Border Security Force DG

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Saturday took over the additional charge of Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) that guards 7,419 km of the Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 17:21 IST
CRPF chief SL Thaosen takes additional charge of Border Security Force DG
CRPF chief SL Thaosen (Photo/Twitter: SSB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Saturday took over the additional charge of Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) that guards 7,419 km of the Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Thaosen took the charge as the incumbent BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Rajasthan cadre, retired on Saturday after completing his 1.4-year tenure at the post. Singh had taken over the charge of BSF chief on August 31 last year.

CRPF chief Thaosen is Singh's batchmate from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, and an order issued from Union Home Ministry mentions that he will hold additional charge of the BSF DG till further orders. Singh handed over the baton to Thaosen on Saturday afternoon following a farewell parade of the force and giving service medals to BSF personnel at the force's camp.

Singh's appointment in BSF as its DG created history last year as it was the time when a son had held the topmost position of the force like his father, Prakash Singh, a retired IPS officer of the 1959 batch who also headed the BSF as its DG from June 1993 to January 1994. The BSF is about 2.65 lakh personnel in strength.

After taking over the additional charge of BSF DG, Thaosen has been among the list of a few officers who served as Director Generals Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), CRPF and the BSF. Thaosen on October 3 took charge as 37th Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the largest Central armed police force mandated to provide internal security in the country. Earlier, Thaosen was holding charge of Director General of SSB as well as the additional charge of ITBP chief.

Thaosen has also served as Special DG in the BSF. The officer earlier also served in the Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects the Prime Minister, for almost nine years, apart from serving with the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina during 1999-2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022