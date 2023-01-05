Biden says Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on the table for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine was being considered to help the Ukrainians in combating Russia's invasion.
"Yes," Biden said when asked if the option was on the table.
