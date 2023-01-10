Murmu meets presidents of Guyana, Suriname at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave

President Droupadi Murmu met her counterparts from Suriname and Guyana here on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen ties and expand cooperation in various fields between India and the two countries.

The meetings between Murmu and the two Indian-origin leaders took place separately on the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention here.

During her meeting with Surinamese president Chandrikapersad Santokhi, she expressed India's commitment to extending technical cooperation and contributing towards capacity building and skill development in the South American nation, said a release from President Murmu's office.

The President of Suriname was the special guest of honour at the mega conclave of the overseas Indians and addressed the event on Monday.

"She reiterated India's commitment for extending technical cooperation and contributing to capacity building and skill development in Suriname. The President said that we must work together to expand our trade for mutual benefit," said the release.

Murmu was happy to note that the Indian community in Suriname has maintained its cultural identity even after 150 years of leaving India, it said. Suriname is celebrating 150th anniversary of arrival of Indians in June 2023.

Murmu wished the celebrations every success and was proud to note that despite the large geographical distance between the two countries, Hindi is widely spoken in Suriname, it said.

"The President said that cooperation between India and Suriname is progressing well. Regular high level visits are providing impetus to our growing relations," said the release.

The leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in trade, energy, technology and culture, said the President's office.

President Murmu also met her counterpart from the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and said there is immense scope for cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the area of oil and gas.

Ali was the was the chief guest at the mega event of overseas Indians.

She said bilateral relations between the two countries have strengthened over recent years. Trade between India and Guyana is also on an upward trajectory, an official release quoted her as saying.

Pointing out recent major discoveries of oil and gas in Guyana, Murmu said, ''There is immense scope of cooperation and collaboration between Guyana and India in this area. India has requisite experience and expertise across the entire oil and gas value chain''.

''Even though India and Guyana are separated geographically by a large distance, both countries have many things in common, including a colonial past, and multicultural societies,'' she said.

Most importantly, the large Indian diaspora acts as an enduring link of friendship between India and Guyana, Murmu said.

She said India is keen to further strengthen its development partnership with Guyana, and New Delhi would be happy to deepen its capacity-building and training cooperation.

Murmu appreciated the Government of Guyana for its continued support of India's candidature in various international bodies and New Delhi's priorities on global issues.

More than 3,000 non-resident Indians from 70 countries are taking part in the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave in Indore that started on January 8.

