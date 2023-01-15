Left Menu

Mayawati declares "no" alliance with any party for upcoming elections, raises question on EVM

Declaring no alliance for the upcoming elections, the BSP supremo said, "In the assembly and general elections next year, BSP will contest the elections by itself."

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 13:31 IST
Mayawati declares "no" alliance with any party for upcoming elections, raises question on EVM
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday announced that from next year onwards, the party will contest general and assembly elections by itself. Mayawati is celebrating her 67th birthday today. On this occasion, Mayawati held a press conference and thanked those who congratulated her on her birthday. Mayawati released the 18th edition of her work - "A Travelogue of My Struggle-ridden Life and BSP Movement" in a programme organized in the party state unit office located in Mall Avenue, Lucknow.

Declaring no alliance for the upcoming elections, the BSP supremo said, "BSP won't align with any parties in the upcoming elections, we will fight polls on our own. Congress and few other parties are trying to ally with us but our ideology is different from other parties." She also targeted the opposition and said that BSP is being stopped from moving forward.

"BSP has formed the government four times in the state, and the party has worked for the public through welfare schemes for poor and needy people. All opposition parties have maintained internal connivance and have come against BSP. Today, the people of all the classes are upset," said the leader. The leader asserted that people from all sections are society are joining the party due to efforts made during her leadership.

"BSP is a movement working for the poor, backward people and does not make use of the money power of Dhanna Seths," she added. Mayawati also raised questions on EVM elections, said that all future elections should be conducted through ballot paper only.

"Something is wrong with EVM, some are sabotaging it, during ballot paper time, our number of seats and percentage of votes used to increase in all polls. Polls must be conducted with ballot paper again," added Mayawati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023