AAP vs LG: Kejriwal leads protest march over teachers' Finland tour

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a foot march of Aam Admi Party MLAs to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's home as a mark of protest against the alleged interference of LG in the Delhi government's decisions.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:42 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Delhi LG's residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a foot march of Aam Admi Party MLAs to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's home as a mark of protest against alleged interference of LG in the Delhi government's decisions. AAP accused the Lieutenant Governor of rejecting a proposal to send Delhi school teachers to Finland for training. However, the Lieutenant Governor's office has, denied rejecting any proposal and has said he only advised the state to record a cost-benefit analysis.

The people of Delhi elect our government. It is taxpayers' money. For Delhi's education. What problem does the LG have? He and other AAP MLAs carried placards reading: "Mr LG, allow the teachers to go to Finland".

On Monday, the Lieutenant Governor denied scrapping the Delhi government plan, and said, "Any statement, on the contrary, is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated. The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers in the past." AAP supremo referred to a 2018 Supreme Court order, he also alleged that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor cannot take independent decisions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

