Four of family found dead at their home in Hyderabad, cops probe suicide angle

Four members of a family were found dead including a man who was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Hyderabad, police said on Monday. Police officials said they have started to work on the suicide angle, "but can't confirm anything now".

Deceased, all residents of Chennai, have been identified as Vivin Pratap, his wife Sindhura, daughter Aadya and mother Jayathi, a police official said. Police said they rushed to the spot as they received the information about the incident.

"When police reached the spot, they found the man hanging and three of his family members lying dead on the bed at their home," L Ramesh Naik, inspector of Police, OU Sity Police station said. "It seems to be a case of suicide but we cannot finalize anything now," Naik added.

"We recieved the information at 2 pm about the incident but it appears that the tragedy occured around 10:30 am on Monday morning. We have sent all the dead bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem," Naik added. More details are awaited (ANI)

