Left Menu

Four of family found dead at their home in Hyderabad, cops probe suicide angle

"When police reached the spot, they found the man hanging and three of his family members lying on the bed at their home," L Ramesh Naik, inspector of Police, OU Sity Police station said.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:26 IST
Four of family found dead at their home in Hyderabad, cops probe suicide angle
A body being taken for post mortem after 4 members of a family died in Hyderabad(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family were found dead including a man who was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Hyderabad, police said on Monday. Police officials said they have started to work on the suicide angle, "but can't confirm anything now".

Deceased, all residents of Chennai, have been identified as Vivin Pratap, his wife Sindhura, daughter Aadya and mother Jayathi, a police official said. Police said they rushed to the spot as they received the information about the incident.

"When police reached the spot, they found the man hanging and three of his family members lying dead on the bed at their home," L Ramesh Naik, inspector of Police, OU Sity Police station said. "It seems to be a case of suicide but we cannot finalize anything now," Naik added.

"We recieved the information at 2 pm about the incident but it appears that the tragedy occured around 10:30 am on Monday morning. We have sent all the dead bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem," Naik added. More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

 United States
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023