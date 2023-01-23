Delhi: Brick-laden truck overturns in Mangolpuri; 1 died, 2 injured

Hours after a road accident in the Mangolpuri area of the national capital killed one person and injured two others, the locals in the area started complaining about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and their carelessness. The locals have alleged that the recent incident occurred because the MCD has been creating caves in the roads and does not repair them well.

A local resident, Mahalakshmi, said: "The truck driver was innocent, it is the MCD and PWD to be blamed. They create caves and avoid filling them up properly to avert the accident." Meanwhile, one of the relatives of the lady, Maya (60) injured in the accident alleged that the MCD caved in the road years ago and had not filled up properly to date.

"The truck driver ran after the accident, whom should we hold accountable for the accident? She is my mother-in-law and her both legs have been fractured besides other injuries. She went on the road to bid adieu to a relative and met with this accident," he said. In the accident that took place on Sunday, a sixty-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned on them due to a road cave-in in Delhi's Mangolpuri area.

As per the information, the incident took place after the road of Mangolpuri B block, via which the truck was passing, suddenly caved in resulting in the crashing of the latter. Soon after receiving the information, the Delhi police, fire department, and other departments reached the spot and started conducting the rescue work.

Details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

