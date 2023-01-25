Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:26 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls upon PM Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. It was a courtesy call by the HP Chief Minister.

Besides discussing on issues of various development projects under implementation in the state, the Chief Minister also requested liberal assistance from the Centre for giving a fillip to the ongoing development works. Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the state government will effectively implement the centrally launched schemes, 'Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna' which is aimed to revolutionise infrastructure and 'Parvatmala Yojna' for construction of ropeways.

He said that both these schemes would immensely benefit the people of the State, adding further that connectivity and infrastructure development were one of the main focus areas of the present government besides generating employment avenues for the people. The Chief Minister also honoured the Prime Minister with a traditional memento, Himachali Shawl and cap.

The Prime Minister congratulated Sukhu on becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and assured him of all possible support to the state. Sukhu also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This is his first meeting with the Union Home Minister after becoming Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023