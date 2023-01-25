Tamil Nadu: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's helicopter makes emergency landing due to bad weather

A helicopter carrying Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and four others made an emergency landing on Wednesday due to bad weather at Sathyamangalam in Erode. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was travelling to Tiruppur on his private chopper. All the passengers are reportedly safe, informed Sri Sri Ravishankar office.

However, the helicopter took off after 50 minutes once the weather cleared. He was supposed to visit 1000 years old Prahalnayagi Ambiga Samedha, Kabaeshwar Temple today.

Ravi Shankar is a spiritual leader, humanitarian and Yoga guru. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)