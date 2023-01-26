Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:22 IST
IOC launches programme to train juvenile prison inmates
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, on Thursday said it is launching a programme to train juveniles lodged in juvenile prisons or detention centres in sports like chess, basketball, badminton and carrom to help improve their physical and mental well-being.

Helmed by its chairman SM Vaidya, IOC has so far run three phases of its highly successful social outreach programme 'Parivartan-Prison to Pride', training thousands of inmates across prisons in India in sports disciplines, such as chess, basketball, badminton, volleyball and carrom.

During the 74th Republic Day celebrations, Vaidya launched the 4th phase of the campaign across 17 new prisons in nine states, a company statement said.

He also announced the rollout of 'Nai Disha - Smile for Juvenile', which would extend the benefits to over 2,500 young inmates at three Juvenile Correction Centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

''Since its launch, IOC's Parivartan has covered 37 Prisons spanning 20 states and 5 Union Territories, coaching over 1,750 inmates in three phases,'' the company said.

Vaidya said 'Parivartan' is built on IOC's core value of care. ''It builds on our other welfare and rehabilitation measures for prison inmates, such as fuel stations run by inmates.'' On the 'Nai Disha' endeavour, he said, ''This outreach is very close to my heart. I look forward to thoughts and suggestions from the prison authorities on strengthening this outreach. As the Energy of India, we are well aware of our social responsibilities and reaching out to the future generation is among our foremost social priorities''.

He also elaborated on the plans to enhance the ecosystem for the welfare of Indian prison inmates, with a special focus on women prisoners.

Under Parivartan outreach, inmates are provided with sporting equipment and are empowered with focused coaching by international-level sportspersons from IOC.

The phenomenal impact of the campaign came to the forefront when the Chess Team of inmates from Pune Yerawada Prison emerged as the first Indian team ever to secure a Bronze medal at the Intercontinental Chess For Freedom Online Championship for Prisoners, organised by FIDE (World Chess Federation) in 2022.

The launch event, held on a hybrid platform, witnessed the participation of prison authorities from across the country, including BK Dak, DG (Prisons), Rajasthan; Barnali Sharma (IG) Prisons, Assam; Dhanasekara Pandian, Jt Director, Dept of Social Service; Rahul Kanithkar, Superintendent, Children's Observation Home, Umarkhadi; Urmila Minz, Superintendent, District Jail, Puri; Akhilesh Tomar, Senior Superintendent, Jabalpur Central Jail and P Vijayan, Central Prison and Correctional Home, Kannur.

