Nari Samman Yojana to be implemented in a phased manner: Himachal minister

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:18 IST
Representative Image
  India

An analysis of the socio-economic conditions of women belonging to economically weaker and backward sections is necessary for the successful implementation of the Nari Samman Yojana to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women in Himachal Pradesh, a cabinet subcommittee has said.

The panel, headed by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and having Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh as its members, discussed various issues related to the scheme on Friday.

Shandil said the state government was committed to implement the Nari Samman Yojana to empower women, besides strengthening them socially and economically, in a phased manner.

He also suggested certain norms pertaining to the eligibility criteria to be adopted for implementing the scheme with the departments concerned.

The committee suggested to the departments concerned to deeply study the financial implications and submit their reports within the stipulated time.

Economic analysis and classification of families need to be taken into consideration for the implementation of the scheme, the cabinet subcommittee said.

The Congress, in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, had promised to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women.

