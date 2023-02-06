Left Menu

EESL, IMT-GT JBC ink MoU to promote energy efficient, sustainable practices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:54 IST
EESL, IMT-GT JBC ink MoU to promote energy efficient, sustainable practices
State-owned EESL has signed an agreement with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC) to further promote the adoption of energy efficiency and sustainable practices in the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMT-GT JBC was signed at the India Energy Week (IEW) that began on Monday in Bengaluru, EESL said in a statement. As part of the partnership, EESL will provide technical advisory, project management support, contracting and implementation support to execute select energy efficiency programmes from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation. EESL will implement rooftop solar projects, LED street light projects, electric mobility, UJALA, and Building Energy Efficiency Programme in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

''EESL will also collaborate with IMT-GT JBC Malaysia to identify opportunities for saving energy and lowering carbon emissions.

''Additionally, the IMT-GT JBC Malaysia will identify other new interventions to achieve its targets under Green City Action Plans 2022-2025 and assist EESL for various sector-led negotiations as well as provide support for the successful roll out of energy efficiency projects in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand,'' it said.

EESL CEO Kapoor said, the partnership with IMT-GT will further promote sustainable growth across businesses and make energy efficiency central to the growth trajectory of all the cities under the council.

Mahadi Mohamad, Director, IMT-GT Joint Business Council, Malaysia said: ''Our partnership with EESL is a testament of our efforts to promote low carbon and climate resilient development powered by renewable sources as well as energy efficient measures.'' IMT-GT is positioned as part of the ASEAN building block, linking ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Strategy with IMT-GT Sustainable Urban Development Framework 2019 – 2036 (SUDF).

