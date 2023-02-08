Left Menu

Assam Police arrests 3 drug peddlers, seizes 48.84 gm heroin

The accused have been identified as Aklima Khatun, Mubarak Ali and Rejina Khatun.

Assam Police on Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers from the Nagaon district and recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin. The accused have been identified as Aklima Khatun, Mubarak Ali and Rejina Khatun.

According to police, based on intelligence input, staff of Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district conducted a search operation at a house in the Rupahi Rowmari area and recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin from the house. Sanjit Kumar Rai, Officer-in-Charge of Rupahihat police station said that they have arrested three persons.

"We launched the operation based on intelligence input and conducted a search operation at a house owned by Aklima Khatun. We also found a couple in the house. During a search, we recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin from the house. We have arrested them," the police official said. A case has been registered at the Rupahihat Police Station in connection with this.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

