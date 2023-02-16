OPEC+ current deal will continue until end of year -Saudi energy minister

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the current OPEC+ deal on oil output will continue until the end of the year, Ashrq TV reported on Thursday citing comments by the prince published on Energy Aspects' website.

The minister also said the oil group can't increase output based on initial signals about demand only, the report added.

