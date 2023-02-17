Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 285; silver tumbles Rs 620

Gold prices declined by Rs 285 to Rs 55,950 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,950 per 10 grams, down Rs 285 per 10 grams, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 15:58 IST
Gold falls Rs 285; silver tumbles Rs 620
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices declined by Rs 285 to Rs 55,950 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had settled at Rs 56,235 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled Rs 620 to Rs 65,005 per kg. ''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,950 per 10 grams, down Rs 285 per 10 grams,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,821 per ounce and USD 21.29 per ounce, respectively. ''COMEX gold has fallen as stronger-than-expected US economic data and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials weighed on the yellow metal,'' Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023