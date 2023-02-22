Coriander futures decline on low demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Coriander prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 12 to Rs 6,914 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery eased by Rs 12 or 0.17 per cent to Rs 6,914 per quintal in 10,650 lots.
Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma Q3 net dips 22 pc at Rs 62 crore
Railways earns over Rs 600 cr through convenience fee in 2022-23 so far: Rail Minister
Manipur: Assam Rifles foils smuggling bid; drugs worth Rs 6cr recovered
'Thak-Thak' gang members held for stealing foreigner's bag containing Rs 60K
Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes