Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 12 to Rs 6,914 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery eased by Rs 12 or 0.17 per cent to Rs 6,914 per quintal in 10,650 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

