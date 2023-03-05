Left Menu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils Biju Patnaik's 'Dakota' aircraft for public viewing in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unveiled former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik's iconic "Dakota" DC3 (AT-AUI) aircraft for public display at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 16:44 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the unveiling of Biju Patnaik's 'Dakota' aircraft . Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unveiled former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik's iconic "Dakota" DC3 (AT-AUI) aircraft for public display at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, said a statement. As per the Chief Minister's office, "The iconic Dakota Aircraft belongs to erstwhile Kalinga Airlines and was founded by Ex-Chief Minister of Odisha (Late) Biju Patnaik. The said airlines operated nearly a dozen Dakotas and Late. Biju Patnaik was its Chief Pilot."

The statement further added, "This Aircraft was used by him to rescue former Indonesian Vice-President Md. Hatta and former Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir. For his effort, Late Biju Patnaik was given honorary citizenship of Indonesia and awarded the title of "Bhumi Putra" by the Indonesian Government, a recognition rarely granted to a foreigner." "Since, this aircraft is closely associated with Late. Biju Patnaik, it will resemble Odisha's rich aviation history which would be a befitting tribute to one of the most iconic personalities of Odisha. People will see this Dakota Aircraft as a memento of the Late Biju Patnaik's bravery and heroics, a statement from the CMO said.

With the efforts of the Government of Odisha, the Dakota Aircraft was shifted from NSCBI Airport, Kolkata to Bhubaneswar on January 18 this year by road. The display of this Aircraft will inspire the people of Odisha and encourage them to Dream Big. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

