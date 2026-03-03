Left Menu

Rajasthan's Holi: A Colorful Cultural Extravaganza

Holi was celebrated in Rajasthan with great enthusiasm, even amid confusion about the celebration date due to a lunar eclipse. The festival saw rituals, prayers, traditional dances, and colors, drawing both locals and tourists. The Rajasthan Tourism Department hosted a special event at Khasa Kothi in Jaipur.

Updated: 03-03-2026 13:49 IST
The vibrant festival of Holi was celebrated across Rajasthan, bringing with it traditional fervor despite initial confusion regarding the exact celebration date due to a lunar eclipse. On the streets of Rajasthan, people enthusiastically participated in the age-old tradition of smearing colors on each other, signifying the festival's spirit.

In Jaipur, rituals were performed at notable locations, such as the Govind Devji Temple, where devotees gathered en masse to perform Holika Dahan and pray, welcoming the victory of good over evil. The air was filled with the fragrance of flowers and colors, while the sounds of devotional songs heightened the festive atmosphere.

The Rajasthan Tourism Department hosted its annual Holi celebration at Jaipur's Khasa Kothi hotel, welcoming a host of domestic and international tourists. With natural gulal, traditional Rajasthani dances like Ghoomar and Kalbelia, and a sumptuous spread of local delicacies, tourists experienced Holi's cultural richness first-hand.

