Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power supply due to Russian missile attack

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is under Russian control, lost electric power supply due to a Russian missile attack on the remainder of Ukraine, the Energoatom state company said in a statement on Thursday.

"The last link between the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Ukrainian power system was cut off," it said. The Energoatom said that the fifth and sixth reactor have been shut down and electric power needed for the plant's functioning is supplied by 18 diesel generators which have enough fuel for 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)