Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine opts to fight on in Bakhmut

Ukraine has decided to fight on in the ruined city of Bakhmut because the battle there is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. FIGHTING

* The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was reconnected to Ukraine's energy grid, grid operator Ukrenergo said, after it lost power during a wave of air strikes. * Ukraine's military said its forces had repelled 102 Russian attacks on the eastern mining town of Bakhmut in the past 24 hours. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY * Expressing a readiness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for peace, Pope Francis said the conflict in Ukraine was fuelled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere".

* Russia said a landmark deal to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports was only being "half-implemented", raising doubts about whether it would allow an extension of the agreement due to expire next week. * Several tankers loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been unable to cross under Russia's Crimea bridge due to security restrictions, traders said on Friday, prompting suppliers to use other routes out of Russia.

* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz can detect no willingness on the part of Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, he told the NBR group of German newspapers. * Turkey has acknowledged that Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps to meet Ankara's concerns over their bids to join NATO and the three will hold further meetings, Sweden's chief negotiator in the accession process said.

