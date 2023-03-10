BBC pundit Wright to miss flagship programme in 'solidarity' with Lineker

Ian Wright, a former England soccer player and pundit on the BBC, said he had told the corporation he would not appear on its flagship show on Saturday after it said main presenter Gary Lineker would "step back" over a political row.

"Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I've told the BBC I won't be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity," he said on Twitter.

