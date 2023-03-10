"In the economic survey 2022-23, we are seeing the picture of Madhya Pradesh growing fast:" CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here today said that according to the economic survey 2022-23, Madhya Pradesh is growing fast. He made the remarks while addressing a program organised on 'Economic Survey and Budget 2023-24' at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

"In the economic survey 2022-23, we are seeing the picture of Madhya Pradesh growing fast. There are many subjects like agriculture, rural development, industry, trade, socio-economic development, health, education, infrastructure, skill development, science and technology, etc., in which Madhya Pradesh has performed well," Chouhan said. He added that the figures of the economic survey showed that if efforts were made, then even a challenge could be converted into an opportunity.

The increase in the economic growth rate of Madhya Pradesh in 2022-23 is 16.43 per cent. In 2021-22, the economic growth rate was 18.02 per cent, now achieving over 16% on the existing 18.02 per cent itself is remarkable and satisfactory, the chief minister said. Chouhan also said, "Earlier, the budget seemed to be a potluck to the general public, they had nothing to do with it. They just wanted to know what they got from the budget. But it was our effort that there should be public participation in budget making. That's why from last year we took public opinion before the budget. I am happy that 4000 suggestions came from the public and we tried to implement most of them."

Many times it is alleged that loans have been taken in the state, but there are some criteria for taking a loan. If we look at the debt-GSDP ratio, it was 39.5 per cent in 2005, and it has reduced to 22.6 per cent in 2020-21, Chouhan said, adding that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, last year the capital expenditure of the state increased by 23.18 per cent to 45,685 crores, which is the highest capital expenditure in the history of Madhya Pradesh. The revenue of the state has also increased by 7.94 per cent despite the bad times of COVID-19. MP is among the top five states of the country, he added.

CM Chouhan also said, "Half of the population is of women who have been neglected and exploited, because of this pain we made Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, Kanya Vivah Yojana and now we have made Ladli Behna Yojana for their empowerment. I am happy to say that we are spending Rs 1,02,976 crores of the total budget on women." "In 2017, we gave Rs 1000 to women belonging to Baiga, Bharia, Sahariya community and when we got it reviewed by NITI Aayog, it came to know that their nutritional level has increased. They did not spend money unnecessarily but they used it to buy pulses, milk, vegetables and fruits to feed their families, that is why our government expanded this scheme as Ladli Behana Yojana," Chouhan said. (ANI)

