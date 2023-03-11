Delhi women's commission gives away 90 awards on International Women's Day

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) gave away 90 awards on International Women's Day to honour those inspirational people, both men and women, who have displayed untiring commitment towards the cause of women and girls. Every year, the Delhi Commission for Women celebrates International Women's Day in March.

In 2016, the Commission set up the 'International Women's Day Awards'. Among the prominent faces who won the awards were Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Indian U-19 cricketer Sonia Mendhiya and international hockey player Mumtaz Khan.

The award ceremony was graced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion. Delhi Commission for Women honoured those persons who have worked for the cause of women.

Apart from this, the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and many cabinet ministers of the Delhi Government also attended the ceremony. Canadian Acting High Commissioner Amanda Strohan, Air Marshal Arti Sarin, VSM, DDG BROBrig Ashish Gambhir and George P Cherian, ADG Indian Coast Guard IG Neeraj Tiwari, ADG NCC Major General S P Viswashrao and IG David Lalrinsanga from BSF were also present on the occasion who gave away the awards.

Senior editors from several media establishments were also present on the occasion. In the program, women officers from the forces, sports, social institutions, and common citizens were honoured for their excellent work.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also honoured the families of martyr Nishant Malik and Rifleman Manoj Bhati who lost their lives in the line of duty fighting terrorists. CM Kejriwal also awarded 105 years old Kuttiyamma, 105-year-old Rambai and 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar.

At 104 years of age, Kuttiyamma Konthi has attained 89 per cent in Kerala District Literacy Examination and proved that firm belief, hard work and consistency can make the impossible possible. Super Dadi Ram Bai at 105 years of age is the recipient of 21 gold medals at various athletics meets.

Bhagwani has won 3 medals for India at the World Master Athletics Championship, in Finland. She created a national record by completing the 100 m race in 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a bronze medal in Shot Put.

The commission congratulated them for their courage and strength. 22 brave officers of Delhi Police were also honoured, in which a prominent name was that of Late ASI Shambhu Dayal who lost his life while fighting a snatcher in Delhi.

Some other Delhi Police officers were awarded for recovering missing children and for empowering women and girls through self-defence training. Women Officers from Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, BRO, BSF, CRPF, CISF, Indian Coast Guard and Delhi Police were also honoured and awarded by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.

He honoured Lt. Col Richa Datt who is the senior most woman army officer. The Chief Minister honoured members of the Seema Bhawani Motor Cycle team of BSF who participated in the Republic Day parade in 2022.

BSF officer Tanushree Parikh was also awarded who is the first woman in India who commanded Forward Defence Locality in Kashmir under Army Ops Control. Colonel Archana Sood from Border Roads Organisations is the first to be posted to the Corps of Military Police, she is also the first officer to command a Border Road Task Force.

Wing Commander Deepika Mishra is the first woman officer to be selected for the Sarang Display team of the Indian Air Force. Lieutenant Commander Swati Bhandari recently represented the Indian Navy at one of the most prestigious platforms of G20 held at Aurangabad.

Members of the woman contingent of CRPF were also awarded which was declared the 'Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs and other Auxiliary Forces' at the 74th Republic Day parade. Chief Minister honoured 31 women bus drivers of DTC along with some common people for their bravery and extraordinary work.

Habiba and Nihad who are siblings helped in preventing a child marriage of a minor girl in their locality by informing them about the marriage to DCW. Pooja Gaud went missing on January 22, 2013, when she was seven years old. She had been picked up by a couple who lured her with ice cream outside her school in Mumbai. One day, Pooja managed to get her hands on the couple's mobile and typed her name into YouTube. She found videos and posters mentioning her kidnapping and numbers she could call for help. She was able to reunite with her family.

Crane operator, Dayanand Tiwari and his cousin Anil Tiwarisaved the lives of more than 50 people in a fire accident in Mundka Industrial Area. Rajeev Sharma and Jagpraveshsaved a girl from being kidnapped by three men. Atharv Tikkha saved a Korean girl in Mumbai who was being harassed by some miscreants when she was doing live streaming roaming in Mumbai.

Sharda saved a girl in her neighbourhood by reporting the case to the police who was being sexually assaulted by a man. Muskan who is a wrestler won the gold at the Under 17 Asian Championship and the Italy World Championship in the 40 Kg Category.

Instagram celebrities Dr Tanaya Narandra and Kabita Kumari were awarded during the ceremony. Three senior scientists of ISRO were also honoured by DCW, for their special contribution to various ISRO missions. The commission also honoured acid attack survivor Shabnam, who despite facing so many problems did not lose courage and made a name for herself in the fashion world.

The Commission also honoured a band of transgender persons. Six Pack Band is a well-known pop music band of all-transgender artists. Their beats are famous all over the world and they also performed at the world-famous Cannes Film Festival where they were awarded the prestigious Cannes Grand Prix Glass Lion Award. Apart from Chief Guest CM Arvind Kejriwal, Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Ram Niwas Goyal, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Social Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Anand and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present at the event.

Secretary NALSA Santosh Snehi Mann, Mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberai, PSEB Chairman Dr Satbir Bedi, Vinita Aggarwal Member NCVET were also present in the ceremony and gave away awards. While addressing the award ceremony, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal encouraged all people to seek strength and motivation from awardees.

She narrated her life's ordeal and how she battled sexual harassment and domestic violence at the hands of her father in childhood and fought it. She said, "We all should fight abuse tooth and nail."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the gathering appreciated the functioning of the commission. He was thrilled to give away the awards, especially to DTC women bus drivers and expressed the commitment of his government to add more and more women bus drivers to the DTC bus fleet.

He also pointed out his extreme anger at the recently circulating videos of sexual harassment of a Japanese national during Holi and stated that society must come forward to tackle crimes against women and girls. (ANI)

