Diamond jubilee celebrations at Air Force station Digaru

The 51 Air Store Park (ASP) located at Digaru completed 60 years of glorious service to the nation on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The 51 Air Store Park (ASP) located at Digaru completed 60 years of glorious service to the nation on Saturday. The occasion was graced by Air Marshal SP Dharkar AOC-in-C EAC and other senior officers from HQ EAC.

The Air Store Park is a strategic combat logistics support hub for the entire Eastern Air Command and which came into existence in 1963. Group Captain SD Nigam, Station Commander Air Force Station Digaru highlighted that 51 ASP looks after the distribution and management of aircraft spares/ordnance stores and vehicles for EAC.

Diamond Jubilee of the Park is indeed a unique milestone and a matter of great pride for all members of the "Digaru" family, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

