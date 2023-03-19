NTPC-Barh synchronises 4th unit, Bihar to get additional 405 MW

A 660-MW unit of the National Thermal Power Corporation's plant at Barh in Patna district was synchronised with the grid on Sunday morning, which is likely to result in supply of an additional 405 MW electricity for Bihar, a company official said.

According to NTPC spokesman Vishwanath Chandan, the unit was successfully synchronised at 9.30 am.

''The super critical based power project in Bihar has a total installed capacity of 3,300 MW with five units of 660-MW each. With today's development, we can look forward to the last unit becoming operational in 2023-24,” Chandan said.

The three units that became operational earlier are already successful in generation, and have been contributing over 1,600 MW electricity to Bihar, he said.

''The successful synchronisation of the plant would pave way for commissioning of the unit prior to the declaration of commercial operation of the plant,” he said.

Under the synchronisation process, the plant was connected to the grid to see the load factor, and to ensure all other aspects were working as per protocol.

If the unit meets parameters such as turbine, boiler, water inflow and outflow laid down by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), it gets commissioned within 90 days and is run for 72 hours continuously at full load, before being declared fit for commercial generation, Chandan said.

''The five units of Barh plant are being constructed on around 3,200 acres of land at a total cost of over Rs 21,000 crore,” he said, adding, the plant draws water from the Ganges and receives coal supply from the mines of CCL located in Jharkhand.

