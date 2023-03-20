Punjab: Suspension of internet, SMS services to continue till Tuesday noon, says Govt

Amid the ongoing crackdown against the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the suspension of mobile internet, SMS and dongle services will continue till Tuesday noon, the Punjab government informed. "All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab suspended till March 21 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," the department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab informed in a statement on Monday.

The statement by the Punjab government stated that certain sections in the society are likely to threaten public order, and they widely use social media platforms for mobilising their "anti-national activities." "It has been brought to my notice that certain sections of society are holding protests at several places in the State and are likely to threaten public order by incitement to violence," the statement read.

The statement further added, "It has further been brought to my notice that these sections of society widely use social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp etc. and also Short Message Service (SMS) for spreading of inflammatory material and false rumours, to provoke mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, mobilize their own manpower and resources for their anti-national activities". Notably, the suspension of internet and SMS services in Punjab was brought in place on Saturday and was again extended on Sunday, in the wake of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police informed that the uncle and driver of Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the police. SSP Jalandhar Swarndeep Singh confirmed saying, "Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before the Punjab police last night".

As per the sources, both of them surrendered themselves in Mehatpur. They reached the police station late at night surreptitiously. The two had come in a Mercedes car, which the police have also seized. Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday. The police also said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him. Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition. Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people. Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man. (ANI)

