Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell recovers drugs worth Rs 10 cr, three held from Bandra

In a major crackdown against the drugs racket, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 10 crore. The operation was carried out by the Worli unit of Anti Narcotics Cell in Bandra area of Mumbai. During the operation, the ANC officials found three people suspicious near BKC Fire Brigade, Bandra.

When they were searched, the ANC officials recovered around 5 kg of MD drug the value of which in the international market is over Rs 10.03 crore. Mumbai Police registered a case under NDPS Act against the three persons.

Mumbai Police is now probing to whom they had come to supply the drugs in the city and from where they procured the consignment. The investigation is underway.

Earlier on March 18, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit arrested five drug peddlers from the Santacruz area and seized drugs worth Rs 49 lakhs. In a similar incident, two drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Australia and UK through a courier service, police said on Saturday.

Officials said that the accused were arrested during a drug bust in Mumbai, and were produced in the court where the court has sent both the accused to police custody till March 22. Earlier on March 16, Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell was said to have recovered 15.743 Kg of Ketamine drug, worth Rs 8 crore, from the Andheri area, adding that two persons were arrested in connection with the haul.

During the police interrogation, the accused peddler said, "10 kg of Ketamine drugs were sent abroad weekly from Mumbai." The police seized Ketamine drugs, used in big parties and the accused were the ones to supply the party.

Based on the information received that the drugs were smuggled in the guise of a courier company the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted the raid at the courier office in the Andheri area and seized ketamine drugs worth Rs 8 crore worth Rs 58 lakh. (ANI)

