Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh advocates adoption of Hindi in govt offices

A lot of initiatives taken by the Modi Government to promote Hindi in official communications in the last nine years, said Jitendra Singh.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:34 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh advocates adoption of Hindi in govt offices
Union Minister Jitendra Singh at 2nd Meeting of the reconstituted Joint Hindi Consultative Committee of the Department of Space (DoS) and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). (Photo Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today advocated the adoption of Hindi in Government Departments keeping in mind the projects and programmes do not suffer and lag behind. Chairing the 2nd Meeting of the reconstituted Joint Hindi Consultative Committee of the Department of Space (DoS) and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in New Delhi on Monday, he said a lot of initiatives have been taken by the PM Modi Government to promote the use of Hindi in official communications in the last nine years, stated an official release.

"In the recent past, Hindi dictionaries have been published on technology related subjects and even medical terminology, but the legacy of 200 years under the British rule that imposed English in the Commonwealth cannot be undone in such a short time, especially since almost no sincere efforts were made in the six decades since Independence to promote the Indian lexicon," he said. Stressing on flexibility and adaptation of a language for wider acceptance, Jitendra Singh cautioned against rigidity and literal translation, such as a dead end encountered when dealing with words like "steel plant" and "outreach".

"Each language has its own words depending on the region it is prevalent in, so we need to adapt those words rather than being rigid on finding a language equivalent term for such words," he said. Singh directed the Department officials to be in regular touch with the members of the Hindi Consultative Committee for further promotion of Hindi in official use.

Members of the Committee gave their valuable suggestions on use of Hindi, such as commissioning dictionaries on new seed varieties and Cancer therapy accompanied by appropriate pictures of the DAE, bilingual Code Manuals, and Space Science dictionary, besides updated website of the Departments in Hindi. They also called for the promotion of Hindi in institutions of higher learning, such as IITs and technological institutes. Members lauded the DoS for its distinction, by winning the Rajbhasha Puraskar six times, while the DAE bagged the 2nd Prize for 2021-22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
3
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023