India reports 1590 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:35 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India recorded 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning. According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 8,601.

The total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,62,832 with 910 in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.79 per cent.

The Daily Positivity rate and Weekly Positivity rate currently stand at 1.33 per cent and 1.23 per cent respectively. The statement also said that 1,19,560 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, as of Saturday morning, and the conducted tests have so far reached a total of 92.08 crores.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.65 crore Covid-19 Vaccine doses (95.20 crores Second Dose and 22.86 crores Precaution Dose), of which 9,497 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

