India reports 1590 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
India recorded 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning.
- Country:
- India
India recorded 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning. According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 8,601.
The total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,62,832 with 910 in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.79 per cent.
The Daily Positivity rate and Weekly Positivity rate currently stand at 1.33 per cent and 1.23 per cent respectively. The statement also said that 1,19,560 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, as of Saturday morning, and the conducted tests have so far reached a total of 92.08 crores.
Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.65 crore Covid-19 Vaccine doses (95.20 crores Second Dose and 22.86 crores Precaution Dose), of which 9,497 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Vaccine
- COVID-19
- Daily Positivity
- Weekly Positivity
- India
- Precaution Dose
- Second Dose
ALSO READ
Rs 14 cr worth liquor sold in Noida ahead of Holi, highest since COVID-19 outbreak: Excise data
House votes unanimously to declassify information about origins of COVID-19, sending bill to US President Joe Biden, reports AP.
Maha adds 93 COVID-19 cases; active tally now 405
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19