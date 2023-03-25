Left Menu

With 'Sabka Prayaas', India on path of becoming developed nation: PM Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country will be developed through 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's effort).

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is on the path of becoming a developed nation and that is possible through efforts put in by everyone's efforts through 'Sabka Prayaas'. In his address after inaugurating the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka today, the prime minister said that, "India, in her 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', has determined to walk on a path towards being a developed country.

"Many times people ask how India will develop in such a short time? There are so many challenges, so much work, how will it be completed in such a short time? The answer to this question is - everyone's effort. This is going to be possible with the joint efforts of every countryman," PM Modi said. "In the last nine years, efforts have been made to work very honestly, and very efficiently regarding health services in India. Many reforms related to medical education have been done in the country," the prime minister said.

PM Modi emphasised that the government's effort has been on augmenting the country's healthcare and it has prioritised the health of the poor and the middle class. He further said that the land of Chikkaballapur has nurtured the mission of service to humanity through yielding education and health to people. These accomplishments have been wonderful. Moreover, the medical college being inaugurated here, today, will further strengthen this great mission, the prime minister said.

There are more than 9,000 health and wellness centres in Karnataka, the prime minister said. "Chikkballapur is the birthplace of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, one of the architects of modern India. Just now I had the privilege of paying floral tributes at the Samadhi of Sir Vishveshvaraya. I bow my head to this holy land."

Earlier, the prime minister also paid homage to the pays tributes at the memorial of Sir M Visvesvaraya, considered the architect of modern Mysuru (now Karnataka) and also visited the museum dedicated to him. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

