Delhi Police arrest man in Punjab's Kapurthala for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly sexually harassing minor girls on Instagram, police said on Sunday. The accused identified as Jatin was arrested from his native place Kapurthala in Punjab.

The police further said that the accused used to threaten the minors that he will share their morphed nude photos on social media if his demands of "sexual favours" are not met. Police said the accused was working as a waiter in the UAE for the past three years.

The matter came to light in February after a minor girl complained that she was being blackmailed by an unidentified Instagram user who had nine different Instagram IDs. "The unknown suspect used to create the morphed nude photographs of the victim and send them on her Instagram account. Thereafter, he started demanding her nudes by threatening her for getting viral her morphed nudes in her school group. When the victim got trapped by him she become scared and sent her nudes to him having promised to stop these entire nuisances," the police said.

But after getting her photographs, according to the police, the accused started demanding sex from her and asked her to meet him in a hotel at Paharganj. "The girl refused and narrated the incident to her parents and teachers," police said.

Thereafter, the victim's father approached Cyber West police station and a case was registered. The police further said that during the course of the investigation, the team established communication with Meta Platforms Inc. and obtained the details of suspect Instagram IDs being used by the accused for blackmailing the minor girls.

"After obtaining the details from Instagram, it was learnt that the accused has registered all the Instagram ID's by using UAE mobile number. Thereafter, with the help of the technical surveillance team, his identity was revealed as Jatin. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and Jatin was arrested from Kapurthala, Punjab," the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and disclosed that he was working as a waiter in the UAE for the last three years.

"While in the UAE, he indulged in blackmailing minor girls based in India with a promise to meet them when he will return to India. He belongs to a middle-class family and had dreams to live a lavish life but due to the shortage of money, he could not get his dreams fulfilled. So, he started targeting minor girls for fulfilling his ill desires," he said. (ANI)

