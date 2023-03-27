Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel attends All India Steel Conclave, hails industries' performance during pandemic

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday attended the All India Steel Conclave at Nava Raipur and appreciated the performance of the state industries during the covid pandemic. While addressing the event, he said, "Because of Chhattisgarh's industrial policy, industries didn't shut down even during the corona pandemic. Even at the cost of the government's loss, we gave an exemption in electricity so that industries keep running. The steel industry is the backbone of Chhattisgarh's economy."

"However, for the last few years, this industry has been facing many challenges such as fuel crisis or the need for cheap raw material," Baghel added. The CM said," Our state exports coal to the entire country, we didn't let the supply of coal stop even during the Corona pandemic. I also urge the Central Government to grant coal linkage to steel traders from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)."

"The condition of roads has deteriorated because of coal mines. Bad roads have also adversely affected transportation, making it costlier. That is why, during the establishment of any industry, roads should be included in the project," he added. Highlighting the pandemic phase, CM Baghel said, "When the second wave of Coronavirus arrived, then the national capital and other states faced the shortage of oxygen, but there was no scarcity of oxygen in Chhattisgarh. We readily issued licenses to industrialists to set up oxygen plants."

"I requested the Prime Minister to provide some oxygen to steel plants as well so that the plants can operate. During the Corona pandemic, labourers from all over the nation were deserting, but such was not the case in Chhattisgarh. Because of a good industrial policy, industries continued to operate even during the pandemic," he added. "During the Corona crisis, when lockdown circumstances were formed, it seemed as if the steel sector of the state will perish, but we worked in unison. The government strengthened the steel sector and our steel industry became a source of strength for our government," CM Baghel further added.

Baghel also said that during the pandemic, Chhatisgarh manufactured the highest quantity of steel and the industrial landscape of the state has changed completely in the last four years. "Even during the pandemic, our state manufactured the highest quantity of steel in the country. The industrial landscape of Chhattisgarh has completely changed in the last four years," said CM Baghel.

In the program, the Forest and Environment Minister Mohammad Akbar, Raipur MP Mr Sunil Soni, and officials of Steel Conclave Ramesh Agrawal and Surendra Tripathi were present. (ANI)

