Poland to boost ammunition production, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:43 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland's government has adopted a resolution to increase ammunition production, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as Ukraines allies seek to increase supplies ahead of a possible spring offensive.

"I encourage private companies, state companies, foreign entities ... to quickly take up the challenge to create new ammunition production plants on Polish territory," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

"We want to allocate 2 billion zlotys ($463.32 million) for investments from the budget." ($1 = 4.3167 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

