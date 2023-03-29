Poland to boost ammunition production, says PM

Poland's government has adopted a resolution to increase ammunition production and wants to allocate 2 billion zlotys ($463.32 million) for such investments, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as Ukraine's allies seek to increase supplies.

"I encourage private companies, state companies, foreign entities ... to quickly take up the challenge to create new ammunition production plants on Polish territory," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "We want to allocate 2 billion zlotys ($463.32 million) for investments from the budget," he said, adding the government is also spending about 12 billion zlotys to order 800,000 rounds of ammunition.

Seventeen EU member states and Norway last week agreed to jointly procure ammunition to help Ukraine and to replenish their own stockpiles, the European Defence Agency said. Ukrainian and Western leaders have warned in recent weeks that Kyiv is burning through the shells more quickly than its allies can provide them, leading to a renewed push to send supplies and find ways to ramp up production. ($1 = 4.3167 zlotys)

