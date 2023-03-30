Britain's greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.2% in 2022

Left Menu

30-03-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Britain’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 2.2% in 2022 compared with 2021 levels as warmer temperatures led to a dip in fuel use for heating, provisional government data showed on Thursday.

Greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 417.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

