Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Health ATMs in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated a Health ATM installed by JK Tire Limited Company, in association with Yes Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the Secretariat on Thursday. Apart from the Health ATM at Sachivalaya Dispensary, two more were opened at Vidhan Sabha Dispensary and Tanakpur Hospital.

JK Tire Company also installed similar health ATMs at the Police Lines, JLN District Hospital, District Hospital Nainital, Joint Hospital Tankarpur, Community Health Centre, Jaspur Sub-District Hospital, Ranikhet, and Almora. By virtue of these 9 Health ATMs, a toral of 72 medical tests or examinations, including Hemoglobin, TLC and DLC, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Uric Acid, Cholesterol, HBAC, Blood Group, Lipid Profile, Trigylside, Lycoprotein, pregnancy and kidney, could be done by the people themselves.

What's more, the range of key medical tests could be conducted for free at these health ATMs. However, the sate Health department has issued an advisory to the general public asking them not to take medicines on their own based on their test results at these health ATMs and consult doctors instead. If the test results don't return normal, people have been advised to seek proper medical counselling.

In a meeting chaired by CM Dhami with Health officials and representatives of IOCL, Yes Bank and JK Tire at the secetariat on Thursday, an MoU was also signed for cooperation in the health sector between the director general, Health and the said companies. Dhami also inaugurated 40 True Net machines that are being made available in all the blocks of the state. The devices have been installed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited under its CSR. The True Net machines will help in the investigation of TB, Kovid and other diseases. These devices are being made functional in 40 remote places of the state.

In the meeting, the CM said, "The Health department, Yes Bank, IOCL and JK Tire deserve praise for putting together these health ATMs and Tour Net machines. With the availability of 40 Tour Net machines in all the blocks of the state, the 100 per cent target in this regard has been achieved. These facilities will not only save time for the common man in availing quality medical services but will also save them money. It will also boost health awareness among the public." According to officials, the health ATMs would enable people to keep track of their health from time to time through timely medical tests and assistance. Even visitors and tourists from across the country and overseas could avail timely medical assistance through these health ATMs.

The CM added, "Being born in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a privilege, but serving the people means even more. I consider it my good fortune to have this privilege of serving the people and take a lot of pride in it. I believe corporate firms can collaborate more towards better education, health and cleanliness." The CM also appealed to IOCL to do more in terms of generating employment opportunities in the state. (ANI)

