Singaporeans set to enjoy crickets, grasshoppers and silkworm cocoons as protein bars

Singapore will soon allow its citizens to savour different species of edible insects by the end of this year as fried snacks or protein bars, according to a media report on Friday.

Sixteen species of insects, such as crickets, grasshoppers and silkworm cocoons, will receive the green light from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for human consumption, reported The Straits Times newspaper.

Consumers here can expect the critters to be served up at eateries directly, or as fried snacks or protein bars, the report said.

The approval of the insects for consumption will be subject to food safety requirements, including treatment processes to kill pathogens and ensuring that they are packed and stored safely to prevent contamination.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has in recent years been promoting insects for human consumption, in a bid to feed the world’s growing population in a more affordable and sustainable way, it said.

The move comes after the agency held a public consultation exercise from October 5 to December 4 last year on the regulation of insects and insect products.

The responses received ranged from scepticism to feedback and concerns from industry players planning to bring in insect products.

The FAO also said that edible insects provide high-quality nutrition, require less feed and emit fewer greenhouse gases compared with farmed livestock.

Apart from insects, SFA will also be permitting the cocoons of Bombyx mori, better known as silkworms, for human consumption given that these have been consumed in China and Malaysia, among other places.

SFA said that it will also permit fibroin from silkworm cocoons for consumption, as the protein has been approved in South Korea, and Japan, and is “generally recognised as safe” by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

However, industry players remain divided on the scale of consumer demand, though many are already gearing up for their product launches.

Christopher Leow, chief executive and co-founder of Future Protein Solutions said his company is coming up with a few “exciting concepts” using cricket protein and is thinking of ways to market insect products to entice consumers, the report said.

“A lot more education would be needed to boost public acceptance of the consumption of insects. So, it might take a while before these insects become mainstream at local restaurants,” he was quoted as saying.

Globally, both high-end restaurants and casual eateries offering insect dishes like crickets remain niche, so a lot more needs to be done to normalise insect consumption, Leow noted.

Some Chinese and Korean restaurants in Singapore which were selling silkworms without approval, took these items off the menu following enforcement action taken by SFA, according to media reports.

''While the consumption of insects is no stranger to a number of Asian countries, the direct introduction of whole insects in restaurant menus here may still be challenging due to the generally negative perception of insects'', Professor William Chen, director of the Food Science and Technology Programme at Nanyang Technological University said.

